Mary Nicole Morales

About

I once spent an entire Friday morning following the same spice merchant through Deira my grandmother used to visit, just to understand how the rhythm of this city hasn't really changed beneath all the glass and gold. My passion is showing people the Dubai that locals actually live — the family-run shawarma spots that fill up after Maghrib prayer, the souks where bargaining is still an art form, the quieter neighborhoods where Emirati traditions breathe naturally alongside everything modern. I know this city the way you know a person you love deeply, not perfectly, but honestly.