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Tetiana

Dubai

Tetiana

About

I'm sorting through a rack of hand-stitched abayas from a designer whose atelier sits three streets from the Gold Souk, texture I could read with my eyes closed. Fashion here isn't only the mall marble and the big names — it's the young Emirati talent stitching desert light into silk, the tailors in Satwa who'll rebuild a jacket to your shoulders overnight. Ask me and we'll end up in a tucked-away showroom in Alserkal Avenue, coffee in hand, watching a collection nobody's photographed yet.

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