About

I still remember the first time I watched the sun rise over the marina from the deck of a friend's yacht, salt air and silence before the city woke up — that's when Dubai truly got under my skin. I know every worthwhile water sport operator, private sailing route, and members-only sports club this city holds, from world-class padel courts in Jumeirah to the quieter anchorages most people never find. My passion is sharing that version of Dubai — fast, physical, and completely alive.