About

I still remember standing in front of a Emirati artist's installation at Alserkal Avenue the first time it made me genuinely emotional — that was the moment I knew this city's creative scene ran far deeper than most people realize. I know every gallery tucked between the warehouses in Al Quoz, every unmissable opening night, and the cultural events that actually matter versus the ones that are just spectacle. My passion is connecting people to Dubai's art world in a way that feels personal, not like a tour.