About

Every morning I stop at the same abra crossing, watching the same fishermen unload their catch while the call to prayer drifts across the Creek — that rhythm is what keeps me rooted in Dubai's real heartbeat. I know which souks come alive before the tourists arrive, which family-run spots serve the best harees on a Friday, and why understanding the pace of Ramadan changes everything about how you experience this city. My passion is showing people the Dubai that locals actually live in, not the one on the postcards.