About

I still remember the first time I stumbled into Alserkal Avenue on a quiet Thursday morning and found an artist mid-installation, rearranging the whole piece because the light had shifted — that's the Dubai I live for. My passion is tracking down the moments where this city surprises you: the underground gallery openings, the visiting curators nobody's talking about yet, the pop-up exhibitions hidden inside repurposed warehouses. I know exactly when to go, who to speak to, and how to make sure you experience it all before it disappears.