About

I still remember the first time I slipped past an unmarked door in DIFC and found myself in a members-only cocktail bar where half the room was Forbes-listed — no sign, no social media, just a quiet word from the right person. That world of invisible doors and invitation-only tables is exactly where I live in Dubai, and I've spent years earning the trust that gets you into those rooms. My passion is making sure the people I host experience the city the way its most interesting residents do — not the version anyone can Google.