About

Every morning I walk past the same unmarked door in DIFC that most people never notice — and behind it is one of the most extraordinary private dining experiences in the city. I've spent years building the kind of trust that gets you inside places like that: the members-only rooftop that doesn't have a name on the outside, the invite-only gallery dinners, the underground supper clubs that exist entirely by word of mouth. Dubai rewards those who know where to look, and I know exactly where to look.