About

Every morning I walk past the same unmarked door in DIFC that most people assume is a utility entrance — I know what's behind it, and that kind of knowledge is what I live for. My passion is Dubai's hidden layer: the invitation-only rooftop salons, the members-only supper clubs tucked inside what looks like a parking structure, the private beach lounges that never appear on any list. I get a quiet thrill every time I watch someone's eyes go wide when I take them somewhere they didn't know existed.