About

I still remember standing in Alserkal Avenue for the first time, watching a freight warehouse transform into a space where a Emirati photographer's work made an entire room go quiet. That moment told me everything I needed to know about what Dubai's art scene actually is — raw, unexpected, and deeply personal beneath all the gloss. I know every gallery opening worth showing up to, and I love connecting people with the curators, collectors, and artists who make this city's creative world feel like a conversation, not a spectacle.