About

I once spent an entire Friday mapping every pop-up gallery tucked inside Dubai's industrial warehouses before most people even knew they existed. My passion lives in the spaces between the grand and the overlooked — from the Alserkal Avenue studios where artists are genuinely reshaping the region's cultural conversation, to the intimate vernissages that rarely make it onto any list. I know which collectors to listen to, which openings are worth your evening, and exactly when Dubai's art scene stops performing and starts surprising.