About

I still remember standing in Alserkal Avenue for the first time, watching a welder finish a sculpture outside a gallery while someone inside debated the piece over cardamom coffee — that collision of craft, conversation, and culture is what hooked me. I know every gallery owner worth knowing in this city, from the established names in DIFC to the scrappy emerging spaces tucked into warehouse districts. My passion is connecting people to the moments where Dubai's art scene stops feeling like a surprise and starts feeling inevitable.