About

I still remember the first time I walked into Alserkal Avenue on a quiet Thursday morning and found myself completely lost in a conversation with an artist setting up their new exhibition — that kind of unexpected connection is exactly what keeps me coming back. I know every gallery worth your time in this city, from the established names in DIFC to the raw, emerging spaces tucked into industrial warehouses in Al Quoz. My passion is making sure you experience Dubai's art scene the way insiders do — not as a checklist, but as something that actually stays with you.