About

I once spent an entire Friday arguing with a gallery owner in Alserkal Avenue about whether a single rusted oil drum counted as sculpture — we ended up sharing karak chai for two hours and I left with three artist contacts and zero regrets. My passion for Dubai's art scene runs deeper than the obvious: I know the experimental pop-ups happening in warehouses before they're announced, the Emirati painters whose work is quietly redefining what Gulf contemporary looks like, and exactly when to visit the Dubai Design District to catch something that will genuinely stop you mid-step. For me, this city's cultural pulse is restless and surprising, and I love nothing more than putting you right in the middle of it.