Deborah Abimbola Adeyemo

About

Every morning I stop at the same abra crossing in Deira, watching traders unload their goods just as they have for generations — that rhythm of the creek is how I take the pulse of this city. I know which souks still run on handshake deals, where Emirati families gather for suhoor during Ramadan, and which neighbourhood majlis welcomes curious outsiders with cardamom coffee and genuine conversation. My passion is pulling back the polished surface of Dubai to reveal the living, breathing traditions underneath.