About

Every morning I walk through Al Quoz before the city wakes up, checking what's new on the gallery walls and what's being quietly installed for the next opening. I know which emerging Emirati artists are about to break through, which pop-up exhibitions are worth rearranging your whole day for, and where the real creative conversations happen after the official events end. My passion is showing people the Dubai that thinks and feels deeply — because this city's art scene moves fast, and I live inside it.