About

I still remember the first time I sat cross-legged on a floor cushion in a old Deira spice merchant's back room, sharing cardamom coffee and watching him weigh saffron on brass scales — that moment taught me more about Dubai than any glossy brochure ever could. I know the Friday routines, the Ramadan rhythms, the neighborhoods where families have gathered for generations, and the unwritten codes of hospitality that make this city genuinely extraordinary beneath its glittering surface. My passion is pulling back the curtain on the living, breathing Dubai that most people never get close enough to feel.