Cynthia Achaya

About

The moment I stumbled into a tiny atelier tucked behind Gold Souk and watched a Lebanese designer hand-stitch an abaya from recycled Italian silk, I knew Dubai's fashion scene was something the world hadn't fully caught up to yet. I spend my days tracking the local designers reshaping what luxury means here — think bold Emirati labels, underground concept stores in Alserkal Avenue, and trunk shows that never make it to Instagram. Shopping with me means leaving with pieces that carry a real story, not just a shopping bag.