About

Every morning I check what's new at the fish market in Deira before most of the city wakes up — that's how seriously I take knowing where the best ingredients end up. I know Dubai's restaurant scene from the hidden Emirati kitchens in Al Quoz to the chef's tables that never appear on any list, and I get genuinely excited every time I walk someone through a meal they didn't know was possible here. My passion is matching the right table to the right moment, because in this city, a great dinner can feel like discovering an entirely different place.