Anastasiia

About

Every morning I stop at the same small Arabic coffee stand in Deira, where the cardamom hits before I even reach the counter — that ritual keeps me rooted in the city's real pulse. I know which neighborhoods still hold the old Dubai beneath the glitter, where fishermen unload their catch before the city wakes up, and where to find a majlis that will make you understand hospitality in a way no hotel ever could. My passion is sharing that living, breathing side of this place with people curious enough to look for it.