About

Every morning I walk past the same unmarked door in Jumeirah that most people assume is a storage unit — it's actually one of the most intimate cocktail bars in the city, and knowing that kind of thing is what I live for. I've spent years building real relationships with the people who run Dubai's hidden world: the members-only rooftop dinners, the private gallery previews, the supper clubs that don't have a name on anything. If you're ready to experience a side of this city that doesn't exist on any list, I'm your person.