Anastasiia

About

I still remember the moment I stumbled upon a tiny atelier in Alserkal Avenue and watched a young Emirati designer hand-stitch a abaya with the same quiet precision as a Parisian couturier — that's when I understood what Dubai's fashion scene is really made of. I know every concept store, every emerging local label, and exactly which souks hide the kind of textiles that designers fly in from abroad to source. My passion is connecting people with the pieces and the makers that give this city its true creative pulse.