Kethelyn Oliveira

About

I once talked my way into a private gallery opening in Alserkal Avenue by pretending I was the artist's cousin — and honestly, that night changed how I see Dubai's creative soul forever. My passion is pulling back the curtain on this city's art scene, from the raw, experimental studios tucked behind the warehouses to the jaw-dropping installations at Art Dubai that most people walk past too quickly. I know exactly who to call, which openings are worth dressing up for, and where the conversation after the show is just as rich as the work on the walls.