About

I still remember the first time I slipped through an unmarked door in DIFC and found myself inside a members-only cocktail lounge where half the room was quietly running the city — that moment rewired how I move through Dubai. I know the hidden dining rooms, the invitation-only rooftop sessions, the gallery spaces that never post on Instagram, because I've spent years earning the kind of trust that gets you past the velvet rope before it even exists. My passion is handing you those same keys.