About

I still remember the first time I watched the sun come up over the marina from the deck of a friend's yacht, the city skyline turning gold while the water stayed perfectly calm — that moment convinced me Dubai rewards the people who chase it at full speed. I know every worthy spot to get out on the water, from private yacht charters in Dubai Marina to early-morning kitesurfing off Kite Beach, and I know which rooftop sports bars actually care about the match and which ones are just pretending. Active living here is its own kind of luxury, and I love showing people exactly where to find it.