Donna Kdouh

About

Every morning I check my messages before I even get out of bed — and half of them are from people who finally got into somewhere they thought was impossible to access. I know Dubai's hidden members-only world like a second language: the invitation-only rooftop in DIFC with no sign on the door, the private dining room inside a villa in Jumeirah that seats twelve and has no menu. My passion is turning that quiet nod from the right person into an extraordinary evening that most people in this city will never even hear about.