About

Every morning I walk through Al Quoz before the heat sets in, just to see what's changed overnight in the galleries — and something almost always has. I know this city's art scene the way others know their own neighborhood: the collectors worth talking to, the emerging spaces that haven't made it to any list yet, the cultural moments that actually mean something beyond the press release. My passion is connecting people to Dubai's creative pulse in a way that feels alive, not curated.