About

I still remember the moment I stumbled into a tiny atelier in Al Quoz and watched a local designer hand-stitch a abaya using fabric she'd sourced from three different continents — that's when I understood what Dubai's fashion scene is really about. My passion is connecting people with the designers and boutiques that don't show up on any tourist map, from emerging Emirati labels redefining modest luxury to the underground vintage traders who know every piece's story. I know this city's style pulse the way others know its skyline.