About

Every morning I'm either on the water or watching the sun come up from a paddleboard somewhere off JBR — that's just how my days start. I know Dubai's sailing clubs, yacht charters, and watersport spots the way most people know their neighborhood cafés, and I genuinely get excited matching people with the right kind of adrenaline for their vibe. My passion is showing you the side of this city that moves — fast boats, rooftop padel, dawn kite sessions — because Dubai is at its best when you're in motion.