About

I grew up watching my grandmother haggle for saffron and rosewater in Deira's spice souks before most people here had heard of a brunch reservation. My passion is showing you the Dubai that exists between the glossy towers — the Emirati majlis culture, the rhythm of Friday prayers, the way the city smells different the moment the sun goes down. I know which family-run canteens the construction workers and gold traders swear by, and that knowledge is worth more to me than any Michelin star.