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RU

Margaret

Dubai

Margaret

About

Every morning I walk through the Alserkal Avenue galleries before they open, just to have that quiet moment with whatever's on the walls — it's become my way of taking the city's pulse. I know Dubai's art scene from the inside out, from the blue-chip exhibitions at DIFC to the emerging local artists you'd only find if someone brought you there. My passion is making sure you leave with more than just a night out — you leave with a story about this city that you couldn't have written alone.

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