About

I once spent three hours in a gallery arguing with a curator about a single brushstroke — and left with his personal number and an invitation to a private preview. My passion for Dubai's art scene runs deeper than the polished surfaces of Alserkal Avenue; I know the collectors, the emerging artists setting up studios in unexpected corners of the city, and exactly when the next unmissable opening is happening before it hits anyone's radar. For me, unlocking Dubai through its culture means handing you access to rooms most people never even know exist.