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Right now I'm checking which rooftop terraces reopen this month, because Dubai only really breathes again once October cools the air and the whole city spills back outside. I know the rhythm here — the quiet emptiness of August, the sudden glitter of festival season, the way Ramadan nights slow everything into something warmer and closer. Ask me in December and I'll take you to the desert for a jazz set under the stars near Al Qudra, when the dunes hold the day's heat just long enough.