About

Every morning I walk past the same unmarked door in DIFC that most people assume is a utility entrance — I know the man inside makes the best Arabic coffee in the city and seats maybe eight people at a time. My passion is finding exactly these kinds of places: the members-only rooftop that doesn't advertise, the private dining room hidden behind a gallery wall, the speakeasy-style lounge that only a phone call can unlock. In Dubai, if your name is on a list, an entirely different city opens up — and I know whose lists matter.