About

Every morning I scan the latest gallery openings and exhibition updates before I've even had my coffee — that's just how my brain works. I know Dubai's art scene in a way that goes beyond the big names at Art Dubai or Alserkal Avenue; I follow the emerging local artists, the pop-up shows tucked into unexpected spaces, the collectors who shape what's coming next. My passion is connecting people to that living, breathing creative pulse of the city before it becomes everyone else's discovery.