About

I still remember the moment I stumbled into a tiny studio in Al Quoz and watched a local designer hand-stitch a kandura-inspired gown that stopped me cold — that's when I understood what Dubai fashion really is. I know every emerging label tucked between the big names in Design District, the market stalls where the next big thing is still affordable, and the boutiques that won't waste your time. My passion is connecting people to pieces that feel genuinely of this city, not just bought in it.