About

I still remember the exact moment I stood in front of a Emirati calligraphy installation at Alserkal Avenue and felt the whole city differently — not as glass and ambition, but as something genuinely searching for its own voice. My passion is introducing people to that Dubai: the emerging artists showing in converted warehouses, the intimate gallery talks, the cultural calendar that most visitors never even know exists. I know where the real conversations about art are happening here, and I love nothing more than pulling back that curtain.