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RU

Naomi

Dubai

Naomi

About

Every morning I walk through the Al Quoz district just to see what's changed overnight — a new mural, a gallery rearranging its windows, a pop-up appearing where there was nothing the day before. My passion is connecting people to Dubai's art scene in a way that feels alive, not curated for tourists, from the underground studios of Alserkal Avenue to the quieter, more personal exhibitions that never make it onto any list. I know exactly where the city is thinking out loud, and I love being the person who shows you that conversation.

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