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RU

Sarah hybrid

Dubai

Sarah hybrid

About

I once talked my way into a private viewing at Alserkal Avenue before it opened to the public — that kind of stubborn curiosity is exactly how I navigate Dubai's art scene. My passion is connecting people with the galleries, pop-ups, and cultural moments that most visitors never find, from intimate exhibitions in Al Quoz warehouses to the electric opening nights at Dubai Design District. I know this city's creative pulse like a second heartbeat, and I love sharing every beat of it.

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