About

Every morning I walk through Deira's spice souk before it gets crowded, picking up saffron or dried limes just to stay sharp on what's fresh and what's not. I know Dubai's restaurant scene the way some people know old friends — who's reinventing themselves, who's quietly the best in the room, and who's all talk. My passion is connecting people to the meals they'll still be thinking about a year from now, whether that's a hidden Emirati kitchen or a chef's table that took six months to get into.