About

Every morning I walk past the same unmarked door in DIFC that most people assume is a utility entrance — I know the owner, and what's behind it changes everything. My passion is connecting people with the Dubai that doesn't exist on any list: the rooftop supper club with twelve seats, the members-only hammam tucked inside a heritage house in Al Fahidi, the private cellar bar no one talks about publicly. If you want the city that locals with real taste keep to themselves, that's exactly where I'll take you.