About

I still remember standing in Alserkal Avenue for the first time, watching a crane operator carefully lower a massive sculpture into a raw concrete warehouse that was about to become one of the most exciting gallery spaces in the region — that moment told me everything about how seriously Dubai takes its art scene. I know every gallery owner, every opening night, and which emerging artists are about to make serious noise before the rest of the world catches on. My passion is connecting people with that electric feeling of discovering something real and alive in a city that never stops reinventing itself culturally.