About

I still remember the first time I stumbled into a Friday morning dallah coffee ritual at a neighbor's majlis — the cardamom-laced silence before conversation, the unhurried refills, the way time genuinely slows down. That world, the one tucked behind the towers and the tourist trail, is what I know inside out: the fish market vendors who save the best hammour for regulars, the hidden souks where families have traded for three generations, the quiet neighborhoods where old Dubai still breathes. My passion is bringing people into that rhythm, not as observers, but as guests who actually belong.