About

I still remember the exact moment I fell in love with Dubai's food scene — sitting on a plastic chair in Deira at 2am, eating the most extraordinary harees I'd ever tasted, surrounded by taxi drivers and businessmen sharing the same bowl. That memory is what drives me to dig past the glossy rooftop openings and find the places where the city's real culinary soul lives, from hole-in-the-wall Emirati kitchens to the chef's tables that never make it onto any list. I know every neighborhood, every obsessive chef, and exactly which reservation is worth fighting for this month.