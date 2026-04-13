Billionaire Dubai in Dubai
About
A luxurious show restaurant and nightclub on the 61st floor of Mandarin Oriental Downtown. Italian and Japanese cuisine, live performances by artists, acrobats, and DJ sets from evening till dawn.
Features
Терраса
Посадочные места
Живая музыка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
DJ сеты
Contacts
Mandarin Oriental Downtown - Al Albaany St - Al Wasl - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Thursday21:00 - 03:00
Friday21:00 - 03:00
Saturday21:00 - 03:00
Sunday21:00 - 03:00