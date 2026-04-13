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Billionaire Dubai in Dubai

Billionaire Dubai

About

A luxurious show restaurant and nightclub on the 61st floor of Mandarin Oriental Downtown. Italian and Japanese cuisine, live performances by artists, acrobats, and DJ sets from evening till dawn.

Features

Терраса
Посадочные места
Живая музыка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
DJ сеты

Contacts

Mandarin Oriental Downtown - Al Albaany St - Al Wasl - Dubai
+97145661186
billionairesociety.com/dubai

Extra Info

HOURS
Thursday21:00 - 03:00
Friday21:00 - 03:00
Saturday21:00 - 03:00
Sunday21:00 - 03:00