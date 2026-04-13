Madame Tussauds Dubai in Dubai
About
The iconic wax museum with branches worldwide is now in Dubai on Bluewaters Island. As the first Madame Tussauds in the Middle East, it features global celebrities and regularly updated figures.
Features
Wi-Fi
Парковка
Contacts
Bluewater's Island, The Wharf - Marsa Dubai - Bluewaters Island - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:30 - 20:00
Tuesday13:30 - 20:00
Wednesday13:30 - 20:00
Thursday13:30 - 20:00
Friday 11:30 - 20:00
Saturday 11:30 - 20:00
Sunday 11:30 - 20:00