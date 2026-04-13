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Madame Tussauds Dubai in Dubai

Madame Tussauds Dubai

About

The iconic wax museum with branches worldwide is now in Dubai on Bluewaters Island. As the first Madame Tussauds in the Middle East, it features global celebrities and regularly updated figures.

Features

Wi-Fi
Парковка

Contacts

Bluewater's Island, The Wharf - Marsa Dubai - Bluewaters Island - Dubai
+97148733042
www.madametussauds.com/dubai

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:30 - 20:00
Tuesday13:30 - 20:00
Wednesday13:30 - 20:00
Thursday13:30 - 20:00
Friday 11:30 - 20:00
Saturday 11:30 - 20:00
Sunday 11:30 - 20:00