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At.mosphere in Dubai

At.mosphere

About

Located on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Enjoy exquisite food and a unique panoramic view of the city.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Panoramic view
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

57XF+J8R Burj khalifa - 122nd Floor - Burj Khalifa - Downtown Dubai - Dubai
+97148883828

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 00:00
Tuesday08:00 - 00:00
Wednesday08:00 - 00:00
Thursday08:00 - 00:00
Friday08:00 - 00:00
Saturday08:00 - 00:00
Sunday08:00 - 00:00