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Tresind Studio in Dubai

Tresind Studio

About

Restaurant serving Indian cuisine with a modern twist. The menu changes with the seasons, but the crispy panipuri remains the same.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

St. Regis Gardens Entrance B - The Palm Jumeirah - Dubai
+971588951272

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00