We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

SHI in Dubai

SHI

About

A restaurant on Bluewaters Dubai offering refined Chinese and Japanese cuisine in an elegant setting. Guests enjoy experiences on par with the finest venues in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Marsa Dubai - Bluewaters Island - Dubai
+97143939990

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 01:00
Tuesday13:00 - 01:00
Wednesday13:00 - 01:00
Thursday13:00 - 01:00
Friday13:00 - 02:00
Saturday13:00 - 02:00
Sunday13:00 - 01:00