SHI in Dubai
About
A restaurant on Bluewaters Dubai offering refined Chinese and Japanese cuisine in an elegant setting. Guests enjoy experiences on par with the finest venues in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Marsa Dubai - Bluewaters Island - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 01:00
Tuesday13:00 - 01:00
Wednesday13:00 - 01:00
Thursday13:00 - 01:00
Friday13:00 - 02:00
Saturday13:00 - 02:00
Sunday13:00 - 01:00