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La Petite Maison Restaurant in Dubai

La Petite Maison Restaurant

About

A French restaurant with an elegant atmosphere, serving classic dishes made from the finest ingredients.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Gate Village No, 8 - DIFC - Dubai
+97144390505

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:30 - 01:00
Sunday12:30 - 01:00